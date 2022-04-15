Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich's match against Manchester United on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Przemyslaw Placheta has returned from his ankle injury and Billy Gilmour is available following his recovery from Covid-19.

Josh Sargent is out of his protective boot after his ankle issue, but is not available for Saturday.

Andrew Omobamidele will miss the rest of the season but has a scan booked soon to assess his back condition.

On whether Norwich can pull off the great escape, Smith said: "We have to believe so but I’m also a realist."

Smith added: "These players really care. They’re going out and wanting to win football games. They know how important it is to get results."

On facing Manchester United, he said: "We’ve got renewed confidence to do what people have said is not doable."

He added: "We’re playing with a bit more confidence now, which is what a win in the Premier League gives you. We played really well against United earlier in the season as well."

Pierre Lees-Melou is "a good finisher" but Smith said "he probably hasn’t taken the chances he’s had this season".

