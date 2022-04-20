We asked for your thoughts on whether or not Tottenham can stay in fourth place and secure Champions League football.

Opinion is divided among Spurs fans:

Jacob: I'd love to stay positive, but the evidence is there. Antonio Conte doesn’t have the flexibility to change things when plan A isn’t working and unfortunately the players aren’t always capable of making that plan work. Graham Potter did a great job of stifling us, and Conte failed to make adjustments. I think with Ronaldo, United will be the most likely to snatch it.

Alex: Spurs v Arsenal will determine the top-four race. Spurs win, they qualify. Arsenal win, they qualify. If they draw, Manchester United will be rubbing their hands together.

Huw: The Brighton match was a superb opportunity to cement fourth place. However, it showed Spurs are still ‘Spursy’ despite Conte’s great work. Much will depend on whether Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham also drop points. The Brentford match on Saturday is another banana skin. A nervous few weeks for us Spurs fans, as always! I think they will do it - just!

Richard: Theoretically, Spurs have an easier final six games than Arsenal or Manchester United, so I’m confident that we can get fourth place. We cannot rely on other team's results, but we are grateful to Southampton. Injuries are the biggest potential problem.

Terry: As a season ticket-holder it's a rollercoaster ride at present. I'm sure the Brighton result was a wake up call after four wins in a row. A win at Brentford is a must next weekend. I just hope we turn up and play.

Tristan: We don't do lucky. We do Spursy. If we do get top four none of us will have any fingernails left...

