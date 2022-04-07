Experiencing low points throughout the season made Wednesday's win over Everton all the more enjoyable for Burnley, according to fan Natalie Bromley from the No Nay Never podcast.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "We’ve talked a lot about expectations and this Burnley side are used to being in a relegation battle.

"One of the problems we’ve had this season is that we haven’t made it happen, we haven’t beaten the teams around us in that relegation battle. We’ve failed to beat Norwich, Watford, Leeds, Newcastle.

"This was the first time that we showed up for that game and won a game that was of vital importance. As Dyche said in his interview, enjoy it tonight and just consume yourselves with that winning feeling again and get that confidence back, but it means nothing if we go to Norwich and lose on Sunday.

"There are nine games to go and anything can happen. We have had a poor season, but this is the beauty of the Premier League. It’s the beauty of the English pyramid system. You’ve got incredible highs and devastating lows and you’ve got to have both to enjoy nights like this. This is what we live for, it’s what gets us going."

Hear more reaction to Burnley's win over Everton from 19'05 on BBC Sounds

