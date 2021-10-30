Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace: Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira said he was pleased by his side's "sacrifices" after they stunned Premier League champions Manchester City by winning 2-0 at Etihad Stadium.

Wilfried Zaha punished Aymeric Laporte's error to give Palace an early lead and the City defender was later sent off for a professional foul on the Eagles forward, with Conor Gallagher sealing the points two minutes from time.

Vieira told BBC Sport: “You have to defend well and we did. You have to take your chances and we did and you need a bit of luck because of the quality of their players.

"When you have those three aspects you have more chance but I am really proud of the way we fought.

"We could not come to a place like this and not have players taking part in the defensive work. Everyone worked really hard. When you sacrifice yourself like that you are really pleased when you get a win."

On the red card for Laporte, he added: "That went in our favour, the offside (a Gabriel Jesus equaliser disallowed by VAR) went in our favour. You need that if you want to win at City and we will take it because in the last couple of games we have not had that luck."