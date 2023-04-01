Arsenal 4-1 Leeds: What Gracia said

Leeds manager Javi Gracia, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We competed well in the first half, from the beginning. After the first goal, we were still in the game, creating chances and defending well. The penalty changed the game a bit and in the second half, when we conceded that early goal everything changed and it was tough for us to manage.

"I have the players that I have [fit]. I didn't want to complain before the game and I do not want to complain now. I have very good players and I believe in all of them. We have the players to compete. The way we competed today, maybe better in the first half. We have to do it as well as possible in the next. We have another game in three days and we have to be ready for that.

"Nobody has any doubt about the commitment and desire of my players. They show that in all of the different performances. We will do it in the next game and I think maybe a better result.

"I don't look at the table and the other teams. I try to be focused on ourselves and prepare for the next game. Don't waste energy on others, just ourselves."