Dundee United took a massive step towards their most recent Scottish Cup triumph on this day 13 years ago, as they beat Rangers 1-0 at Tannadice to reach the semi-finals.

With time running out, David Robertson beat Allan McGregor to a loose ball in the Rangers box and bundled home to send United to Hampden.

They then beat Raith Rovers 2-0 to reach the final, where they swept past Ross County 3-0 to win the famous competition for just the second time.