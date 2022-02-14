Wolves welcome Tottenham gifts

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Wolves have looked a solid outfit this season but a lack of goals has seen them drop crucial points at times, so Bruno Lage will have welcomed the gifts Tottenham served them up in north London.

Raul Jimenez's opener after a flimsy Hugo Lloris punch was followed by Leander Dendoncker pouncing on another Spurs mistake.

That was enough to earn them a fourth successive away win, the first time they have achieved such a feat since 1980, and Wolves are now just four points off a Champions League spot.

Antonio Conte says he knows the size of the task on his hands at Tottenham but his team's defensive lapses must be a source of growing frustration, as the hosts matched Wolves outside of those individual errors.

His reaction to going 2-0 down was to bring on Dejan Kulusevski in place of wing-back Ryan Sessegnon in the 28th minute in an attacking switch, but despite having 17 shots on goal Spurs could not beat goalkeeper Jose Sa.