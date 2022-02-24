Ralph Hasenhuttl said Mohamed Elyounoussi has been one of Southampton's stars of the season and praised the winger for his attitude after returning from his loan spell.

The Norway international spent two seasons on loan with Celtic after arriving at St Mary's in 2018, but this season has become a regular starter for the Saints, scoring seven goals and assisting three.

Hasenhuttl said: "He is absolutely a winger of the season.

"He is one of the players who has taken his chance, has shown up. The way we are playing at the moment, I was very positive in the summer that this player can help us in the future.

"He has learned to compete against physical teams and has learned now the way we want to play. He has absolutely 100% the DNA that we need to have in this position.

"He is a smart, intelligent footballer who can score goals and who has also the workload we need in this position."