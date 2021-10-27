How West Ham reached the Carabao Cup fourth round

West Ham host holders Manchester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round at London Stadium on Wednesday (19:45 BST), but how did the Hammers reach this stage of the competition?

European involvement meant they did not enter until the third round and David Moyes' side gained an excellent 1-0 away victory over Manchester United, thanks to Manuel Lanzini's ninth-minute goal.

It was West Ham's first win at Old Trafford since 2007 and their reward was a home game against the current Premier League and Carabao Cup champions.

The Hammers have never won the League Cup, losing in the 1966 and 1981 finals against West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool respectively.