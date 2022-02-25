Takumi Minamino has been influential in Liverpool reaching the Carabao Cup final, scoring in the third round, fourth round and the quarter-final.

The last player to score more than four goals for the Reds in a single League Cup campaign was Robbie Fowler in 2000-01, when he netted six as Gerard Houllier's side lifted the trophy.

The Japan international is also the only player to appear in all five Liverpool matches in this season's competition, making four starts.

Premier League starts have proved more difficult to come by, so has he done enough to be given more of a chance?

