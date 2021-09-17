Leicester show naivety and must learn in Europe
- Published
Emma Sanders, BBC Sport
Despite Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes giving Leicester a 2-0 lead, Napoli continued to carry a threat at the King Power.
The Italians had been wasteful in the first half but eventually took their chances as the Foxes failed to see out the game.
Barnes was a threat, while summer signing Patson Daka was a yard offside when he thought he had scored.
But Leicester's naivety in Europe came to the fore as Napoli remained patient and dealt a late blow.
Brendan Rodgers says his young players will "learn" from the disappointment, but European football can be unforgiving and they will face another tough test in Italy.