Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

Despite Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes giving Leicester a 2-0 lead, Napoli continued to carry a threat at the King Power.

The Italians had been wasteful in the first half but eventually took their chances as the Foxes failed to see out the game.

Barnes was a threat, while summer signing Patson Daka was a yard offside when he thought he had scored.

But Leicester's naivety in Europe came to the fore as Napoli remained patient and dealt a late blow.

Brendan Rodgers says his young players will "learn" from the disappointment, but European football can be unforgiving and they will face another tough test in Italy.