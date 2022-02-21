BBC Sport

West Ham 1-1 Newcastle: Pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • West Ham have scored at least once in all 13 of their Premier League home games this season, the best such 100% record in the competition this term.

  • Newcastle United have taken 12 points from their last six Premier League games (W3 D3), two more than they managed in their previous 18 this season (10 pts – W1 D7 L10).

  • The Hammers have netted 11 goals via set-piece situations in the Premier League this season (excl. pens), a figure only Liverpool (14) and Man City (12) can better.

  • Since the start of 2014-15, West Ham’s Craig Dawson has scored 19 goals in the Premier League, more than any other central defender, with 14 of those coming via headers.

  • Newcastle’s Joe Willock scored for the first time in the Premier League this season (20 games), since netting in each of his last seven appearances of last season.