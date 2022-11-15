Carvalho will no longer play for Portugal U21s
Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho has decided he will no longer play for Portugal Under-21s.
The 20-year-old represented England at U16, U17 and U18 level but won two caps for Portugal U21s.
🔴 Fabio Carvalho has decided to no longer represent Portugal at Under 21 level, according to a statement from the Portuguese FA. The statement added that "the decision by the player was communicated" after the squad for games against Czech Republic & Japan "was known" #LFC
