United We Stand editor Andy Mitten does not agree with Cristiano Ronaldo's comments on Manchester United.

H﻿e gave 5 Live Breakfast his verdict on the situation surrounding the Portugal superstar: "Ronaldo thinks he is being forced out - but he's not. He wanted to leave in the summer - he thought he was leaving - but there was a shortage of suitors willing to pay the type of money he earns.

"H﻿e's clearly very frustrated and has done this interview giving his version of events. Some of the points he makes are absolutely valid - like being critical of United not investing in infrastructure - but he stopped short of criticising the Glazers or their representatives who pay his wages.

"I﻿ don't think United fans will be hugely concerned if he didn't play for the club again.

"B﻿ut history will remember him well. It's almost always an unedifying end to your time at United. It takes five to 10 years for players to get their head round their talent is declining and they have been rejected.

"Ronaldo is probably the best player I've seen play for us but he's not the player he was. But someone has to make the decision to choose the best team to win football matches. That's Erik ten Hag."

L﻿isten to the full discussion from 02'56'00 on BBC Sounds