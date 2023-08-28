We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Brighton and West Ham United.

Here are some of your comments:

Brighton fans

Paul: Brighton were poor throughout and thoroughly out-thought by West Ham. Webster had a nightmare and the rest of the team were not much better. Brighton should have known that West Ham's tactics would be to hit them on the break, yet they were allowed to do so.

Bill: Shades of the Everton game last season and has set the mantra for 'how to play against Brighton'. Consolidate the defence, sit back, and break fast against a slower Brighton defence.

Peter: I think we went out there confident we were going to win. I know I had few doubts as a supporter! We are poor against teams that park the bus, so that’s what West Ham did. They were quick on the break and our defence, in particular Webster, was poor. After we scored, we could have got level but for Areola who made some world class saves.

Mark: The model of selling players could be starting to backfire! After all, which team wouldn’t be weaker when you sell two of your best players?

West Ham fans

Andy: Delighted to beat Brighton, having not won there in recent years. It was a disciplined compact performance, but I would like to see the Hammers have more possession in their matches, both home and away. The opposition always seem to have more of the ball!

David: Reminded me of West Ham couple seasons ago, the players were committed, hungry and on form. We needed to shore up defensively, but the difference is our attacking prowess in the final third is far more clinical than last season. Finding the balance in our defence and attack, with our new signings, will add more possession-based potency.

Thomas: Perfect tactically. Let them pass the ball in front of you for 80 minutes and score three goals in the remaining 10 minutes.

Mick: Pretty amazing result really. In the end deserved, in a way, but I can‘t in all honesty believe that this strategy is the right recipe for us this season. First half, apart from the goal, our football was dire, really dire. The goals were brilliantly taken and there could have been more as Brighton were in complete shock. Moyes, more football, please.