It will be "almost impossible to be too critical" of Luton Town this season because of the spending power between the top clubs and lower teams in the Premier League, says BBC Three Counties Radio's Geoff Doyle.

The Hatters began their Premier League campaign with a 4-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday and they were scheduled to host Burnley on Saturday, but that game has been postponed because of redevelopment work continuing at Kenilworth Road.

Doyle said: "It's a shame that they're not playing Burnley on Saturday. That was a solid early chance to get points on the board. As it is, we wait another week and it's Chelsea away at Stamford Bridge - they've just signed £160m of midfielders this week alone.

"It's going to be weird this season because we will have to be critical about Luton, but you almost feel like you can't really be because they're playing Chelsea who have spent £600m on players and Luton have spent £17m. It's almost impossible to be too critical."

Listen to more analysis on BBC Sounds