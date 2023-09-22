Premiership player to watch: Kyogo Furuhashi

By his own free-scoring standards, it's been a modest start to the new campaign for Celtic's leading man in attack.

Prior to last weekend's game against Dundee, the Japan forward had scored just three times from five games. This time last year he had hit seven, including a hat-trick.

But after netting the winner in the Old Firm derby and then jetting off with his national team, Kyogo looked back to his best against the Dens Park club as he scored one and claimed an assist in a 3-0 victory.

While he did not find the target in Rotterdam as nine-man Celtic were overcome by Feyenoord, all eyes will be on him again on Saturday as Celtic travel to Livingston in the early kick-off.

Read all the weekend's Premiership picks