Chelsea's newest summer recruit Djordje Petrovic is "so happy" to have signed for the West London club.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper, who has been capped twice by Serbia, has agreed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge with a club option of a further year.

After completing his move from New England Revolution, Petrovic said: "I’m so happy to be at Chelsea and I’m really excited to get started at this club. It’s a big step for me and it’s always been a dream of mine to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Today I have achieved that goal and I’m so happy.

"Playing in the Premier League is something I’m really looking forward to doing and I hope to learn many things here at Chelsea. I can’t wait to meet everyone and play at Stamford Bridge."

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said: "We are very pleased to welcome Djordje to the club. His performances in MLS have earned deserved praise and recognition – and have prepared him for the challenge of playing for Chelsea.

"Djordje improves an already strong goalkeeping team. We look forward to watching him work under Mauricio Pochettino, goalkeeper coach Toni Jimenez, and the rest of the first team staff this season."