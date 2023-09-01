Celtic draw gives Saints 'so much confidence' - Robinson

Defender Luke Robinson is full of confidence after he helped St Johnstone draw 0-0 with Celtic on his debut for the club.

Robinson signed on loan from Wigan last week, and was thrown straight in at the deep end against the defending champions.

“There was obviously going to be nerves with my first game coming against Celtic, but the gaffer was brilliant with me," Robinson said. "He spoke to me quite early in the week and told me I might be involved, which doesn’t usually happen.

“Celtic away is one of the toughest fixtures in the league so to have that as your first game is obviously daunting for anybody. To come away with a clean sheet, especially as a defender, gives you so much confidence.

“It was very physical but it’s also very mentally demanding against Celtic. You need a lot of focus going into the game, their players are moving quickly, you’ve got to be switched on.

“That will help me when I go back to Wigan and also in other games like Rangers away, Hearts away. All the games here will be very tough.

“Everyone wants to play first-team football and that opportunity was here,” he added.

“Saturday was the first of my achievements in terms of playing in front of a big crowd and getting that type of experience under my belt, which is what you look for when you go on loan.

“I really want to push and help the team get as high up the league as possible and not fear anybody.

“I like to think I’m a hard worker, which should be a given for any player. I pride myself on defending, I get frustrated if we lose a goal or if we’re not strong defensively."