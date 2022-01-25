Geo Mackie, Hammers Chat, external

David Moyes has said we’ve “been trying for two years to add another striker”. It’s probably true, but it is concerning. With six days left, it is crucial we sign a striker this January.

Currently our plan A is an in-form Michail Antonio leading the line, understandable as he's been superb since becoming number nine. Our plan B is for an out-of-form Antonio to lead the line and hope he begins to play well while our plan C is to simply add a prayer and repeat plan B.

And it's costing us points.

Moyes in the transfer window during his second tenure has been brilliant - Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek and Jesse Lingard as January additions have been faultless, while Vladimir Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma and even the £2m Craig Dawson have been smart purchases.

The “Moyes MOT” character test has worked and is a big strength but I think it is also his Achilles’ heel. He hesitates to spend and waste his limited budget despite having enough credit to gamble, get it wrong and it not be frowned upon by fans.

While the two-year search for the perfect striker continues, his reluctance to bring in a 'gamble' has limited his options. He suggested himself Antonio needing subbing against Leeds but he had no alternatives. Broja at Southampton or Odsonne Edouard at Palace show there are lower-cost signings and, with a fatigued Antonio potentially featuring three times during the winter break for Jamaica, the Irons desperately need alternatives.

It will be difficult to find someone to displace him immediately and that’s right. He's been brilliant but we need someone to change our current plan B. One day that striker may become our plan A and, ironically, save us millions in the long term.

