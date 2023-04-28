Liverpool v Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Since Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool in 2017, no player has scored more than his seven Premier League goals against Tottenham

  • Liverpool have lost just one of their last 20 Premier League games against Spurs (W13 D6), and are unbeaten in 10 since a 4-1 loss at Wembley Stadium in October 2017.

  • Spurs have won just two of their last 35 away league games against Liverpool (D10 L23).

  • Liverpool have conceded four goals in their last two Premier League home games - as many as they had in their previous nine at Anfield.

  • Tottenham are winless in five Premier League away games, losing as many games in this run (three) as they had in their previous 16 on the road (W8 D5).