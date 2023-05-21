West Ham 3-1 Leeds: What Allardyce said

Leeds manager Sam Allardyce to BBC Match of the Day: "It tells you everything about the squad as a whole. There’s two areas you have to be really good at – defending and the quality in the final third. Unfortunately for us, particularly in the final third, the amount of times we had men in the box, but the final ball was not good enough.

"We had one chance in the second half to get back to 2-2 which would have been a result I would have been happy satisfied with. But we failed to take it and at this level you pay the consequences.

"We threw caution to the wind with four up top at the end and it never happened.

"Based on the first half performance and the first 15-20 minutes I knew one goal would not be enough. We had several opportunities to do better, we were the better team in the first half.

"The second half was not as good but we needed to keep it tight and when chances came, take it, and that’s were you have to be resilient at this level and we weren’t."