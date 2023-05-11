Since Trent Alexander-Arnold's role was tweaked in early April, the Liverpool defender has seen a surge in his creative output.

The 24-year-old is receving far more of the ball in central areas of the pitch by virtue of a role that sees him switch from full-back to playmaker when the Reds have the ball.

Between 9 April and 7 May, Alexander-Arnold ranked first in the Premier League for assists - on six.

He also ranked first for through balls (10), first for touches (750) and first for possession won (63).

