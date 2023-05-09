Liverpool have put in a request to the Premier League for their first game of next season to be played away from home.

This is due to ongoing works to expand the Anfield Road Stand, which are due to be completed at the end of July and will increase the capacity of the stadium to 61,000.

The club is still awaiting confirmation on whether the request has been approved, however, the league has confirmed the fixtures for the 2023-24 season will be announced at 09:00 BST on Thursday 15 June.

The same request was approved by the Premier League when work was conducted on the Main Stand in 2016.

With one remaining home game left in front of the current Anfield Road Stand, stadium operations VP Paul Cuttill said: "It's taken a lot of hard work and has been logistically challenging but we have managed to keep capacity, so fans haven't lost seats during the build.

"We are on track to be ready for the 2023-24 season and looking forward to 7,000 more fans being able to experience this incredible stadium."