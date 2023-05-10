BBC Radio London's Phil Parry says Tom Cairney's two goals against Leicester were well deserved for his behind-the-scenes role this season.

The 32-year-old scored twice in Monday's 5-3 win over Leicester, his first double in the Premier League.

Cairney has struggled for minutes this season but Parry said his attitude has remained impressive throughout.

He told BBC Radio London's Far Post podcast: "He’s obviously helped the club up three times. This season he’s just had to make do with a lot of appearances off the bench.

"In the past his goals, assists and general play have been really important to Fulham. He’s taken on board the role of captain, he’s taken on board the role of club ambassador from a very early stage of being at Fulham and that has maintained.

"He’s spoken very positively and glowingly about the fact this season he was prepared to accept the role that he has which was to sometimes lead from the bench and sometimes lead from the dressing room and training ground rather than be the leader with the armband on the pitch.

"He’s got a great attitude and those attitudes help set culture which Marco Silva has wanted to instil and I think it’s what Fulham needed when Silva came in. There was a chaotic period for Fulham and Marco has done really well to settle that down."

Listen to The Far Post on BBC Sounds