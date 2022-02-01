Anna, Spurs XY, external

You can’t miss what you never had. Luis Diaz wasn't the first, and perhaps won't be the last potential signing we missed out on.

Rejuvenating the midfield starts with letting go of those that Conte deemed not fit for purpose - Ndombele, Lo Celso and Dele. Surely, a step in the right direction.

Dele will be fondly remembered for many magical moments, and Spurs fans will wish him well at Everton. Gil going back to Spain for regular game time should also benefit all parties.

In come Kulusevski and Bentancur. Both are well known to Conte from Italy, and are expected to inject energy and inventiveness to our midfield. Critically, both are also young enough to develop further under Conte’s coaching.

There's plenty of work left to do in the summer: an upgrade at right wing-back, a left-sided centre-back, and a back-up for Harry Kane are the starting points.

Never easy to do decent business in January so a solid 6/10 for me.

Do you agree with Anna's 6/10 evaluation of the transfer window? Give us your views