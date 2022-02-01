Wolves' January transfer window - ins and outs

It was another bumper transfer deadline day in the Premier League on Monday as top flight clubs splashed out £295m across the month - making it the second-highest spending January in history.

How did Wolves do in the transfer window? Here are all the ins and outs at Molineux:

In

Hwang Hee-chan (RB Leipzig, £14m), Chiquinho (Estoril, £3m), Hayao Kawabe (Grasshopper Club Zurich, undisclosed, Kawabe to return to Zurich on loan)

Out

Bruno Jordao (Grasshoppers), Ryan Giles (Blackburn), Adama Traore (Barcelona), Dion Sanderson (QPR), Luke Matheson (Scunthorpe), Lewis Richards (Harrogate), Theo Corbeanu (MK Dons), Leonardo Campana (Inter Miami), Louie Moulden (Ebbsfleet), Oskar Buur (released)

