Analysis: Wolves 1-1 Everton

Everton’s celebrations after Yerry Mina bundled in a last-gasp equaliser were tinged with relief as well as elation – but they are still living right on the edge of relegation.

The mood around Goodison Park would have hit the floor had they left Molineux with the defeat that would have left their Premier League existence even more fragile.

Instead, Mina pounced in a crowd scene to give Everton a point that may yet prove priceless as they go into their final home game against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Everton cut it fine when they only survived in their penultimate game last season, and this term has been so dismal that it now goes right down to the wire.

The travelling fans brandished a huge banner reading “Fight For Us” before kick-off and while there is no doubt they did fight, this Everton team lacks quality and threat.

Manager Sean Dyche was certainly happy with the character, delivering special praise for midfield man James Garner, who willingly took on the role of right-wing back after Nathan Patterson was injured.

It now looks like Everton will be stripped of the menace of Dominic Calvert-Lewin against Bournemouth after the injury-plagued striker pulled up with a hamstring injury on the stroke of half-time.

Calvert-Lewin’s expression of anguish told of his frustration at this latest setback and there is no doubt he changes the threat levels of this toothless Everton team, as he proved by firing one shot into the side-netting and heading just off target twice in his time on the pitch.

Goodison Park will be full of passion next Sunday as Everton hope they can make their third last-day escape of the Premier League era.