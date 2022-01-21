Big Dunc bounce could be key for Everton

Phil Munns, BBC Radio Merseyside

Here we go again. Everton, searching for their sixth permanent manager under the ownership of Farhad Moshiri, turn to a club legend to help them through yet another turbulent time.

While the Blues currently sit six points above the Premier League relegation zone, the club’s dismal run under the now departed Rafael Benitez has left many fans fearing a fight against the drop. Six points from their last 39 available is certainly relegation form.

But Big Dunc delivered in style the last time he took on the role of caretaker boss in 2019 following Marco Silva’s sacking. His passion from sidelines galvanised Everton's players and fans alike to deliver a rousing 3-1 win against Chelsea. Who can forget the celebratory scenes of ball boys being thrust into the air by the Scot?

He went on to secure draws against Manchester United and Arsenal. Just his presence seemed to unite Everton, who will be needing more of the same given the unrest among supporters brought by the Benitez reign, as Aston Villa come to Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Expect a ‘back-to-basics’ approach with blood, sweat and tears. Ferguson admitted pre-match that he’s had to tell some of the players a few “home truths” as he attempts to rouse his squad. Add to that the possible immediate return of Lucas Digne and one of Dunc’s old foes, Steven Gerrard, we should be in for a fiery contest.