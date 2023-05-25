'Disjointed' United heading for drop after 'alarming' goals - McCann

The insipid 3-0 defeat to Kilmarnock that has shunted Dundee United to the brink of relegation is "indicative of their season", says Sportscene pundit Neil McCann.

“It’s the nature of the goals that they concede, so disjointed," said McCann.

“Jim [Goodwin] said they’ve got good players but if you don’t pull together as a team you’re going to be punished.

“Some of the goals that they’ve conceded of late have been alarming and have plunged Dundee United into the mire.

"They were so reliant on Steven Fletcher as a goal threat. He’s back but isn't 100% fit, he’s probably put himself forward.

“There’s no question they’ll be relegated.”