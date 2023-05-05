O'Neil on Tavernier injury, feeling 'less pressure' and award nominations
Gary O'Neil has been speaking to the media before Bournemouth's match against Chelsea on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He offered an update on Marcus Tavernier's "muscle injury": "If we were scrapping and desperate to stay in the Premier League, I still wouldn't be sure how long it'll be. We haven't had enough information back to tell you when it would be."
On Hamed Traore and Kieffer Moore: "Traore is a contact injury. Hopefully we see him back on the pitch this season. Moore also isn't available for tomorrow with his concussion. He's been able to do some training within what's allowed, but the last game was Sunday, so it means he wouldn't be available tomorrow."
On the mood following the 4-1 win over Leeds: "I’ve been impressed with them this week. They had a couple of days off after what was a big win for us, and a big week. They’ve come back in and we’ve spoken about what the next four games need to look like for us."
He says the players have a right to feel "a bit less pressure" for the final four games with the Cherries nine points above the relegation zone.
On a flurry of nominations for the Cherries with Dominic Solanke picking up one for player of the month, Tavernier for goal of the month and O'Neil himself in contention for manager of the month: "I was more pleased for Tav and Dom really. I think Dom’s put in so much work this year, and some of it has been fairly thankless."
