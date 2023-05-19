As well as Brighton's Argentina World Cup winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, Liverpool are monitoring Chelsea's England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, while Bayern Munich's Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 21, is another player being assessed. (Liverpool Echo), external

The Reds are also admirers of Feyenoord and Turkey midfielder Orkun Kokcu, 22, as an alternative to Mac Allister and England and Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19. (Football Transfers), external

