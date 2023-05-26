Ger Deegan, formerly of Maine Road Ramble, external

Erling Haaland

How could you even consider a list without mentioning Haaland? What a signing he has been. The talk and attention heading into the season was all about how Manchester City would adapt to playing with a genuine striker again. I think it's safe to say all questions have been emphatically answered.

Nathan Ake

An absolute revelation this season, Ake has played himself into an almost undroppable position. It took him a while to settle into the way Guardiola wants his teams to play, but his awareness and incredible one-on-one defending have given City a new lease of life at the back.

John Stones

"Rolls-Royce" is a term that gets used to describe players far too often these days, but if ever there was one to sum this up it is Stones. His tactical nous is unmatched and he proved it again this season by making the move into a hybrid central midfield role which led to the upturn in City's season. An immense player and personality. World class.

Rodri

This man epitomises everything right at the football club. Humble, selfless, astute and, above all else, incredibly talented. He is the glue that holds it all together and, in sacrificing himself for the cause, allows others to flourish. I never thought I would see anything close to Sergio Busquets in my lifetime - but Rodri is now on that level.

