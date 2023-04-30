'Just another goal' - cup match winner Jota

Jota insists his winner that secured Celtic a place in the Scottish Cup final was "just another goal".

The 24-year-old Portuguese winger's 14th goal of the season - and fourth in four games - was enough to defeat city rivals Rangers at Hampden.

"This one is as important as my first goal for Celtic or the last one," he insisted.

However, with Celtic close to winning the league title on top of lifting the League Cup earlier in the season, Jota realised the significance of the win as his side near a domestic treble of trophies.

"I think we are in a very good position of achieving amazing things," he said.

Japan forward Daizen Maeda took advantage of hesitancy in Rangers' defence to find Jota's head with a superb curling cross.

"We aim to be good in every moment of the game and you need to be focused because there's always mistakes," the goalscorer added. "Football is made of mistakes and you have to be ready to understand when to take advantage of that.

"That's something we work on a lot - to be in the right place at the right time inside the box and it's just a question of feeling the moment. I felt that could be a chance for me and I took it."