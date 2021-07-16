Leicester's pre-season schedule
Leicester's players have already returned for pre-season training - apart from those who featured in Euro 2020.
The Foxes have so far announced three friendlies, followed by the Community Shield against Manchester City, with their full pre-season schedule as follows:
24 July: Burton Albion v Leicester City (Pirelli Stadium)
28 July: Wycombe Wanderers v Leicester City (Adams Park)
31 July: QPR v Leicester City (Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium)
7 August: Leicester City v Manchester City (Community Shield, Wembley)