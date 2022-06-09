'Smith-Rowe will make England return'

Folarin Balogun says Arsenal team-mate Emile Smith-Rowe will “definitely” return to the England Senior squad.

Smith-Rowe scored on his full international debut for Gareth Southgate’s side last November in the 10-0 World Cup qualifying win over San Marino, and was again called up for the March internationals.

This summer the midfielder dropped down to the Under-21s squad for their final round of Euro 2023 qualifiers. He scored in the 2-1 victory away to the Czech Republic and assisted the first of Balogun’s two goals in a 3-0 win over Albania.

When asked by BBC Sport what it was like having Smith-Rowe back in the set-up, Balogun said: “Me and Emile are really close, we’re always speaking. I tell Emile to just keep doing what he’s doing, and I know he’s definitely going to be back with seniors."