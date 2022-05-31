Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

As Leeds director of football Victor Orta posed for a photo on his way out of the Brentford Community Stadium, he was met by a group of fans chanting: "We want Orta out."

His response was: "Seventeen years out of the Premier League without me."

Orta is a divisive figure, lauded for his passion and bringing in Bielsa, but his track record for signings is more than questionable. In the 2017-18 campaign, Orta's first in charge of transfers, of the 30 players he brought in, only seven have had noteworthy stints in the first team. And players like Caleb Ekuban, Jay-Roy Grot, Laurens de Bock, Pawel Cibicki and Felix Wiedwald all made supporters seriously doubt his skill at identifying talent.

Leeds flirted dangerously with relegation last season, partly because of the policy of a small squad. Yet in a recent presentation for Training Ground Guru, external, Orta was determined to stick with a squad "of 18, with four players under 21".

But the demands of the Premier League seem to fly in the face of this policy. Leeds had the most injuries in the league and not being able to manage players minutes because of a lack of depth must be a factor.

With many senior players over 30, rumours of Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips being sold, and coming off the back of a season where they were two goals away from relegation, this is a huge summer for both Orta's career at Leeds and the future of the club.

Do you agree with Adonis? How important is this summer for Orta? And who should Leeds be targeting? Have your say here