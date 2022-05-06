Ten classic battles for the English title

Liverpool trailed Manchester City by 14 points on 15 January, but the Reds have dropped only two points since and find themselves only one point behind Pep Guardiola's side with four matches left to play.

With the race for the Premier League crown set to go right down to the wire, BBC Sport looks back at 10 of the most nail-biting title races in recent memory.

Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal - 1988-89

One of the most thrilling conclusions to an English top-flight season took place at Anfield three years before the foundation of the Premier League.

Liverpool headed into the final game of the 1988-89 campaign three points clear of opponents and closest challengers Arsenal, and with a marginally superior goal difference.

The Gunners took a 1-0 lead through Alan Smith early in the second half but still needed one more goal to overhaul the Reds on goals scored.

Reigning champions Liverpool appeared to be holding on for an 18th league crown until, with the game in injury time, Michael Thomas' cool finish past Bruce Grobbelaar silenced Anfield and handed Arsenal the title in the most dramatic of fashions.

Brighton 1-4 Manchester City/Liverpool 2-0 Wolves - 2018-19

In one of the most remarkable title races of the Premier League era, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool sat on 95 and 94 points respectively going into the 2018-19 finale, which saw City travel to Brighton and the Reds play host to Wolves.

A Glenn Murray opener set nerves jangling among the away fans at the Amex Stadium and raised hopes at Anfield that Liverpool might yet pip City for a first league crown in 29 years.

A Sadio Mane double earned Klopp's team a 2-0 win, but City recovered from their slow start to cruise to a comfortable 4-1 victory on the south coast to secure the title.

