Jonjo Shelvey deserves “appreciation” for his service at Newcastle United but his mooted exit to Nottingham Forest is part of “the natural wastage” of a project, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

Edwards broke the story of Shelvey’s departure on Sunday and can understand why the 30-year-old midfielder is keen to leave St James’ Park.

“He’s got six months left on his contract, Forest are offering him a two-and-a-half-year deal and he needs to look after his future,” Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

“More than anything, though, I think he just wants to play again. He’s been a really good player for Newcastle over a dark time, but he is part of the natural wastage of the club’s project.”

Shelvey signed from Swansea in 2016 and was a fulcrum of the Magpies side under Rafael Benitez and Steve Bruce.

And Edwards says what is likely to be his final goal for the club was a vital parting gift.

“Don’t forget last season he scored the goal against Leeds that kickstarted this revival,” he said.

“I hope he gets appreciation for the job he has done here.”

