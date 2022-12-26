Could Wolves make six January signings?

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

First, the bad news for Wolves fans.

The team that has been bottom of the Premier League after 15 games has been relegated in each of the past seven seasons.

On the plus side, at the same point last term, only goal difference was keeping Newcastle off the foot of the table and - thanks to Saudi investment and Eddie Howe - they survived. And, the year after Leicester became the last team to escape from bottom spot after 15 games, they won the title.

But new manager Julen Lopetegui is not wrong when he says Wolves are about to play "a lot of finals".

Chinese owners Fosun are aware of the scale of the task. It is understood they are prepared to back Lopetegui with up to six new signings in the January transfer window, starting with Atletico Madrid's Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, but not all of whom, it must be stressed, are going to be starters.

Around Molineux, a sense of optimism is being fused with a steely determination as Wolves prepare for the resumption of their Premier League campaign at Everton on Monday, 26 December.

