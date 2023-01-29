Postecoglou hands side Tannadice warning

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has reminded his side that they had to work hard to break down Dundee United on their last visit to Tannadice - even though they eventually ran out 9-0 winners.

That August humiliation cost Jack Ross his job at head coach. But, even then, it wasn't until the 40th minute when Kygo Furuhashi scored his - and Celtic's - second goal despite an early breakthrough.

Under successor Liam Fox, United have now only lost once in their latest six outings ahead of Sunday's meeting and Postecoglou said: "It doesn't really change for us. We had to work hard on that day too.

"People look at the end result and think it was a bit cruisy for us, but we had to work hard in that game to get our dominance and ascendancy.

"That was just a game where we scored lots of goals, but it's fair to say Dundee United, under Liam, have improved since then in terms of their understanding of the football they want to play."

Indeed, United pegged the reigning champions back twice before losing 4-2 due to two stoppage-time goals at Celtic Park in November and have moved off the foot of the Scottish Premiership table after the break for the World Cup.

"They look a lot more settled as a side," Postecoglou added. "Since the break, they have come back and been really consistent in both their form and their results. So we know it's a challenge."