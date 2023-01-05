Aberdeen v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

While Aberdeen have the youngest average starting XI age in this season’s Scottish Premiership (25 years, 128 days), St Johnstone have the oldest (28y 227d).

Aberdeen remain winless since the Premiership returned after the World Cup break (P5 W0 D1 L4), picking up fewer points per game than any side in the competition in this time (0.2).

St Johnstone have only lost one of their last six league visits to Aberdeen (W3 D2), going down 2-1 in December 2020.