Dundee United 3-0 University of Stirling: What did the head coach say?

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox: "We are delighted we are in the next round of the cup. The objective in any tie is to get through. I am pleased overall with how we performed but I must give credit to Stirling.

"They worked really hard in the first half which I knew they would. Their supporters were incredible as well and made it a good atmosphere.

"But obviously we are delighted to win the game and get through to the next round.

"I said earlier in the week that we had done our homework on them and we knew they had some really good energy in the team.

"They had boys in the team that could look after the football. We are just delighted we are through."