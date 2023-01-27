Robinson braced for more exits as Saints try to balance books

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is braced for more departures in a “horrendous” final few days of the transfer window after admitting Eamonn Brophy’s loan move to Ross County was a financial necessity.

The Paisley club recently reported a £1.6m annual loss and Robinson is expecting bids as interest grows in the likes of Ethan Erhahon and Keanu Baccus.

"It's horrendous," Robinson said. "You are at the mercy of other people's bids and you just don't know what's going to happen.

"If offers come in for certain people that are accepted we have to see what's available on the day.

"I'm bracing myself. I can't do an awful lot about it. The club are in circumstances where we have to try and balance the books.

"There were a lot of losses made before I came into the football club. I have inherited this and I'm working alongside the board to try and reduce that and keep us viable on the pitch at the same time. It's a balancing act.

"We can't sell too many people because it's almost impossible to replace them but we are expecting offers for certain individuals."

Striker Brophy had only started one game this season and was yet to score in 14 appearances but Robinson would rather not have let the Scotland international leave on loan to their Premiership rivals.

“Mainly it was financial,” Robinson said. “In an ideal world, I didn't want Eamonn to go.

"People suggested he wasn't getting enough game time. Yes, but he was making other people play better so, selfishly from my point of view, you want to keep him. If you get an injury you have an SPL striker to go on.

"So we weren't keen to do that but the financial circumstances we find ourselves in, we have no choice.”