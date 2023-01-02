Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer says Aston Villa's transformation under Unai Emery shows what a quality manager he is.

Villa have won three of the five games under the Spaniard since he replaced Steven Gerrard and Schwarzer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s not rocket science.

"So many times in my career managers didn’t have that detail and you know the difference when the manager knows how to set a team up, work through things, drill the players and this side looks very well organised.

"The first half [against Tottenham] wasn’t the greatest but Villa are a side in transition with the new manager, a new way of playing, everyone getting to know each other still.

"They came into their own in the second half and from going 1-0 up they controlled the game and never really looked in danger."

