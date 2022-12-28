Livingston manager David Martindale was not convinced by Steven McLean's decision to overturn the yellow card he had shown to Scott Pittman for a foul on Keanu Baccus in favour of a straight red - after viewing VAR replays.

He told BBC Radio Scotland: "I don't think it was a clear and obvious error giving him a yellow card so I don't know why he [the referee] was being sent to watch it on the screen. It was verging on amber. I think it's a very, very soft red.

"We controlled large portions of the first half with 10 men. We were unlucky on a couple of occasions. We got caught on the counter late on. I don't know why we were so open because we were working on it during the week. Brophy had the shot over the bar - if he squared it, we'd have lost the game.

"But I'm delighted with the boys. That's the last two games we've had very harsh red cards. Hopefully we can keep 11 men on the park next week."