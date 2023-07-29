Celtic draw with Wolves in Dublin

Celtic continued their pre-season preparations with a 1-1 draw against Wolves at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Kyogo Furuhashi struck early for Brendan Rodgers' team, stealing the ball from a dithering Mario Lemina and driving forward to finish after a one-two with Liel Abada.

South Korean pair Kwon Hyeok-kyu and Yang Hyun-jun made their debuts as second-half substitutes, while Stephen Welsh and Liam Scales were the starting centre-backs.

Matheus Cunha converted a late penalty for the English Premier League side after a tumble from Matt Doherty.

Celtic meet Athletic Bilbao in a testimonial for James Forrest on Tuesday before the Premiership curtain raiser against Ross County next Saturday.