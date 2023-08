Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo could have his medical at Chelsea as soon as Monday before completing a £115m move to the London club. (Talksport), external

Liverpool are expected to match Chelsea's £55m offer for Southampton's 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia. (Talksport), external

Meanwhile, Juventus are in discussions with Chelsea over signing 30-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, who is keen to move to Turin. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column