Jonny Evans signing a one-year deal at Manchester United "makes sense", believes The Athletic's Caoihme O'Neill.

She told BBC Sounds' Transfer Gossip Daily podcast it would be entirely in character for Erik ten Hag to keep the 35-year-old defender at Old Trafford for this season.

"Ten Hag loves these types of signings - it's so left field," said O'Neill. "But it's a deal that makes sense when you think about it.

"He has played a lot of football and got so much experience to fill in and back up. If Harry Maguire leaves, he could really fill that void as a back-up defender.

"I had not realised Evans had rejoined the club to go on a summer holiday with them! [It would be] Getting someone in who loves the club and gives off a good spirit."