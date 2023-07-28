Leeds boss Daniel Farke was happy with his defence after shutting out Premier League opponents Nottingham Forest in a 2-0 pre-season win on Thursday night.

Second-half goals from Patrick Bamford and Ian Poveda secured the victory in what was an impressive performance from the German's side.

"I'm pleased with the performance, I think it was a deserved win," he said after the match.

"Most important for me, we retuned to the dressing room with a clean sheet.

"We defended our own goal and scored two really brilliant goals. We had chances for a few other goals and a few situations where we were close to a penalty so I think in general it was a well deserved win.

"Just a pre-season win - so far away from dancing on the tables with this result, but I'm pleased for the performance, the confidence and the mood of our supporters. That is well deserved after challenging times for them.

"The clean sheet is good for the confidence of my defensive players because we have suffered a lot in the last few seasons and conceded many, many goals.

"I like this attitude that we give our lives to defend our own goal."